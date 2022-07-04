VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $792.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exor Capital LLP raised its position in shares of VEON by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 106,431,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,672,000 after buying an additional 28,084,442 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of VEON by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 20,126,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645,876 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of VEON by 445.1% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 16,018,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079,563 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of VEON by 89.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,619,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of VEON by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,477,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

