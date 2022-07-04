Verasity (VRA) One Day Volume Hits $6.56 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $49.50 million and $6.56 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

