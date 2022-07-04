Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler to $39.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.22% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

NASDAQ:VBTX traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,610. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Veritex has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $45.36.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.38 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 37.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Veritex will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Sughrue purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.52 per share, for a total transaction of $134,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,093.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $193,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,806.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at $2,793,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 129.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,360,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,430 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the first quarter valued at $22,940,000. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 36.6% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,532,000 after acquiring an additional 529,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 19.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,585,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,679,000 after acquiring an additional 428,226 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

