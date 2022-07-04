Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Victory Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.24. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 38.45%. The company had revenue of $230.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.87 million. Equities analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkes bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.51 per share, for a total transaction of $490,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 36,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 8.9% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 11.2% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

