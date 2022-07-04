Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $22.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $332.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.20. Village Super Market has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLGEA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Village Super Market by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 10,282 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Village Super Market by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Village Super Market by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 175,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Village Super Market by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 729,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after buying an additional 9,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Village Super Market by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Village Super Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen; and various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of twenty-nine ShopRite supermarkets, five Fairway Markets, and three Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

