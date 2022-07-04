Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th.
NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $22.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $332.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.20. Village Super Market has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $25.08.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Village Super Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.
Village Super Market Company Profile (Get Rating)
Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen; and various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of twenty-nine ShopRite supermarkets, five Fairway Markets, and three Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.
