Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

V has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $266.24.

Shares of V opened at $199.18 on Thursday. Visa has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.19 and its 200-day moving average is $211.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $378.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

