Vise Technologies Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Vise Technologies Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,999 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.6% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,045,288,000 after buying an additional 1,668,645 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 673,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,391 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207,553 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 140,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,944,748 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.69 and a 200-day moving average of $67.92.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.