VITE Hits Market Capitalization of $12.07 Million (VITE)

VITE (VITE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0237 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VITE has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. VITE has a total market cap of $12.07 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00068332 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000048 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 510,076,205 coins. The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

