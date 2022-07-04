Wall Street Games (WSG) Hits Market Cap of $854,027.09

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $854,027.09 and $166,154.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00153532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.00854537 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00084820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015091 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars.

