Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,795 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.8% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,844,312. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $336.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

