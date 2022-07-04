Warburg Research Reiterates €43.00 Price Target for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($45.74) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($44.68) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.11) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($42.55) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($53.19) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($53.19) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of FPE opened at €23.25 ($24.73) on Thursday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($39.79) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($47.66). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of €26.71.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

