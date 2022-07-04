Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Downgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Webster Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.33.

WBS opened at $42.67 on Thursday. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $41.23 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.79.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

In other Webster Financial news, Director Maureen Mitchell bought 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.51 per share, with a total value of $25,225.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $48,149.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Webster Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Webster Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Webster Financial by 55.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Webster Financial (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

