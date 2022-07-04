Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,890,000 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the May 31st total of 8,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,975. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97. Welltower has a 1-year low of $76.56 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.55.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 325.34%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price objective on Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

