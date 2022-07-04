Wendell David Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $464,976,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,467,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,329,000 after buying an additional 2,894,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,115,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,311,000 after buying an additional 2,451,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,566,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,597,000 after buying an additional 2,309,802 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

PEAK stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $26.58. 254,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,215,038. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $32.21. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.90%.

Several research firms have commented on PEAK. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.50 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.41.

About Healthpeak Properties (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.