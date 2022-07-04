Wendell David Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems comprises 1.5% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wendell David Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of FactSet Research Systems worth $13,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 8.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 43.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 15.8% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $9.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $394.20. 6,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,990. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.67 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.22.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 34.94%.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total value of $534,833.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,385.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,849 shares of company stock valued at $13,454,185 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FDS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $407.50.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.