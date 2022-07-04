Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $1.31 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $732,770,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,812 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of CSX by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,149,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CSX by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,655,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,726 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,453,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $28.44 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.16.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

