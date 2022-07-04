Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Wendell David Associates Inc. cut its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $1,787,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,254,610.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,671 shares of company stock worth $4,020,298 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.50.

HSIC traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.11. The company had a trading volume of 39,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,534. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.77. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $70.25 and a one year high of $92.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Henry Schein (Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.