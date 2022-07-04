Wendell David Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,933 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 152 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Adobe by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,867 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Adobe by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,223 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $368.48. The company had a trading volume of 114,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,330. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $396.66 and a 200 day moving average of $452.65. The company has a market cap of $174.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

