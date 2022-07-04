Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 1,045 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,215,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,158,583,000 after acquiring an additional 772,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,826,880,000 after acquiring an additional 817,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,616,000 after acquiring an additional 290,325 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $2,346,198,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,291,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,193,403,000 after purchasing an additional 302,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $280.65. The company had a trading volume of 81,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,929. The firm has a market cap of $177.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.73. Accenture plc has a one year low of $268.17 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.03.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

