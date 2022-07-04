Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROST traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.38. 110,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,564,014. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.47. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $127.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.62%.

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. OTR Global lowered Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

