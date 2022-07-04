Western Financial Corporation Grows Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Western Financial Corporation raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,806 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Target were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Target by 32.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Target by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,759 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,694 shares of company stock worth $13,004,796 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

Target stock opened at $142.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.08. The company has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. Target’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

