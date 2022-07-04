Western Financial Corporation Makes New $828,000 Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Western Financial Corporation purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.35.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $121.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.20. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.50 and a 200 day moving average of $131.35.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.