Western Financial Corporation Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Western Financial Corporation purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $435,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 296,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 78,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 178,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 23,169 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 243,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,589 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCN opened at $20.96 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16.

