Western Financial Corporation Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Western Financial Corporation purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

Shares of KR opened at $48.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.89. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $37.26 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

Kroger Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.