Western Financial Corporation Purchases New Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 930 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.56.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total transaction of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,781 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.42, for a total transaction of $2,880,170.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,830,477.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,789 shares of company stock valued at $420,096,261 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $508.25 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $358.37 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of -127.70 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $505.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $535.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

