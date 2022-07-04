Western Financial Corporation Raises Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Western Financial Corporation raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for about 0.9% of Western Financial Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $307.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.18. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.89 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $304.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.84.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

