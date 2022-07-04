Western Financial Corporation Reduces Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Western Financial Corporation lessened its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

COLB stock opened at $29.82 on Monday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $170.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In related news, CFO Aaron James Deer acquired 3,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 1,694 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $48,312.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at $576,874.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,713 shares of company stock valued at $158,593 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLB. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

Columbia Banking System Profile (Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.