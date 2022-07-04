Western Financial Corporation Reduces Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Western Financial Corporation trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,372 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.0% of Western Financial Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 184,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 192,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after acquiring an additional 68,425 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $708,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 84,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $98.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.66 and its 200 day moving average is $101.68. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $108.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

