White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.47.

MA opened at $318.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

