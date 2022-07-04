White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 2.7% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 373,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,930,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $64.38 on Monday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $60.93 and a 12 month high of $78.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.45.

