White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up about 1.5% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 255,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in MercadoLibre by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,766,000 after purchasing an additional 789,308 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,038,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,321,000 after acquiring an additional 164,347 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,679,000 after acquiring an additional 380,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,058,000 after acquiring an additional 323,642 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $659.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $784.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $999.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.82 and a beta of 1.62.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MELI. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,649.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

