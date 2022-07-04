White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $497,000 Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

VIG stock opened at $144.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.65. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $137.50 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

