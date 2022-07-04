Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Acquires C$44,100.00 in Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 711,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,272,784.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 30th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,200.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 600 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,958.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,800.00.

TSE WCP traded up C$0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching C$9.25. 6,902,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,429,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.67. The company has a market cap of C$5.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.69 and a 1-year high of C$12.71.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.8700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WCP. Scotiabank raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.43.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

