Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $10.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0232 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

