Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CNB Bank increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.75. The company had a trading volume of 327,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,780. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.51. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.