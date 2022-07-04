Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,463 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.
IWB traded up $2.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $210.04. The stock had a trading volume of 72,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,610. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.24. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $199.56 and a one year high of $267.13.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.