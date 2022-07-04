Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 793.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $940,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,154,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVES traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $42.04. 795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,053. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average of $47.99.

