Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.79 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 16,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,103,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.17. 499,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,141,430. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.63.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

