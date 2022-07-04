Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes $848,000 Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,973,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,873,000 after buying an additional 71,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,491,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,452,000 after buying an additional 81,619 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,336,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,230,000 after buying an additional 36,360 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,856,000 after buying an additional 28,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 392,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,274,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGF traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $38.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,954. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.73.

