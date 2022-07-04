Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 171,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,834,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 0.5% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,937. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $30.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51.

