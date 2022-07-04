Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) PT Lowered to $71.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $72.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $76.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.43.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,687,000 after buying an additional 1,755,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,779,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,350,000 after buying an additional 2,169,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,621,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,362,000 after buying an additional 295,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,222,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,036,000 after buying an additional 940,807 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

