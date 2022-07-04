Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Short Interest Down 31.3% in June

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,760,000 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 14,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in Yatsen by 16,031.4% during the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 40,451,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,971,000 after buying an additional 40,200,949 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Yatsen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,922,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 159,337 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Yatsen during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,876,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Yatsen by 131.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,368,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 3,050,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Yatsen by 21,336.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after buying an additional 3,403,365 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YSG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,103,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of -5.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09. Yatsen has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $9.31.

Yatsen ( NYSE:YSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.17). Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 21.36% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yatsen will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

