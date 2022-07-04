YENTEN Price Up 133.2% Over Last 7 Days (YTN)

YENTEN (YTN) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, YENTEN has traded up 133.2% against the US dollar. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YENTEN has a total market cap of $50,805.98 and $30.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,853.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,124.70 or 0.05665091 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00029606 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00259332 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.77 or 0.00608301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00076146 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.28 or 0.00540384 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN (YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

