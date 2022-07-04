Young Boys Fan Token Price Reaches $0.51 on Top Exchanges (YBO)

Young Boys Fan Token (YBO) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Young Boys Fan Token has a market cap of $507,334.95 and $68,191.00 worth of Young Boys Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Young Boys Fan Token has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Young Boys Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002552 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00145870 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.61 or 0.00859366 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00086494 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015685 BTC.

Young Boys Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,392 coins.

