YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $3.30 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.82. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $5.86.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 1.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 837.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,918,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180,880 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $4,830,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,367,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,406,000. Finally, Light Sky Macro LP bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

