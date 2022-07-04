Zazove Associates LLC Acquires New Position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,507 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,354 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,677 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 82,449 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

AFT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.93. 1,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,382. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average of $14.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

