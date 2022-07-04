Zazove Associates LLC Invests $1.79 Million in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 179,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Alight by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in Alight by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in Alight by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alight by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Alight by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,430,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALIT stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 114,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,061. Alight, Inc. has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.55.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alight had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

