Zazove Associates LLC Invests $429,000 in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW)

Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

NASDAQ:PCTTW traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.50. 599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,367. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.16.

