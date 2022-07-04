Zel Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the dollar. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00288000 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00078484 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00073665 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003395 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

